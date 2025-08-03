How Many Games Did Candice Dupree Play For Phoenix?
The Phoenix Mercury have had some exceptional players. They had players that helped them win champions, and as far as individual stats, they etched their names in history.
Candice Dupree was one of the Mercury's top players, and she accomplished great things in her time
Dupree averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her years with the Mercury. She joined the team in 2010, when they acquired her in a trade with the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. The deal sent Cappie Pondexter to New York and brought Dupree to Phoenix.
In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She played a total of 34 games that season, and started in all of them.
Dupree played with the Mercury from 2010 to 2016. That means that she was a member of the legendary 2014 team that won 29 games. That team went on to win the Mercury's third championship in history.
Throughout her years with the Mercury, Dupree was durable and rarely missed games.
One of the only seasons she missed time was in 2012. She was out with a left knee injury she suffered in a game against the Tulsa Shock. The Shock won that game 87-75. Dupree played a total of nine minutes in that game.
Since Dupree rarely missed games, she ended up playing a total of 212 games. This number puts her on the Mercury's franchise list in games played. She is fifth on the list, with players like Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner ahead of her.
Taurasi is the leader, as she played a total of 565 games. Bonner has played 343 games, and her total will increase by the end of the season. Brittney Griner played a total of 315 games in her time with the Mercury and Penny Taylor played in 259.
Dupree becomes a Mercury legend
Dupree had great years with the Mercury. She had some big games that led to Phoenix's championship, she represented the Mercury twice in the All-Star game, and her name is on other Mercury franchise lists such as their points and steals lists.
Phoenix traded her to the Indiana Fever in 2017, but her time in Phoenix was memorable. Dupree had in an impressive number of games, and her contributions to the team cannot be ignored.
