Mercury Cannot Avoid Sweep, Fall To Another West Rival
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2020 season, and they reached the playoffs for the eighth time in a row.
They finished the shortened season with a record of 13-9, and they faced the Washington Mystics in the first round of the playoffs. That was one of the teams they beat during the season, and they did it twice. They beat them 88-87 in the first game, and they beat them 94-72 in the second.
Phoenix beat some tough teams, but the Mercury also suffered some losses. The Los Angeles Sparks is one of the teams that gave them trouble, and they started the season series with a 99-76 win.
Diana Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had two rebounds and a steal. Skylar Diggins had 14 points and six assists. Bria Hartley also scored in double figures, and she did it off the bench. She had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Los Angeles had six players who scored in double figures in that game, and Nneka Ogwumike was the leader. She had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Seimone Augustus had 14 points off the bench, and Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker had 13 points each. Then, Brittney Sykes and Te'a Cooper both had 10 points.
Taurasi shines, Mercury lose another
The second game was a bit closer, as the Sparks beat the Mercury 83-74. Taurasi was the leading scorer once again, as she had 19 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Brittney Griner had 13 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Phoenix's starters played well, and they also had two bench players who scored 10 points. Alanna Smith and Hartley contributed, and on top of their scoring, they contributed in other areas. Smith had three rebounds, an assist and a block. Then, Hartley had nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Los Angeles swept Phoenix, and that helped the Sparks finish the year with a record of 15-7. The Sparks were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 73-59.
The Sparks gave the Mercury trouble, but Phoenix managed to take down other teams. In the end, the Mercury fought their way to the playoffs and picked up a nice win once they got there.
