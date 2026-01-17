Mercury Have Battles With Longtime Rivals In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury picked up some impressive wins in 2020, and in the end, they finished the season with a record of 13-9. They made it to the playoffs, and after winning their first-round matchup, they were eliminated in the second round.
The Mercury did well in their season series, and they took down two Eastern Conference teams. They also lost to a Western Conference rival, as the Seattle Storm swept them. Seattle was the team to beat that year, as the Storm won their fourth championship.
Phoenix had some competitive games against some of their other West rivals, and one of those series ended in a tie. The Mercury's series against the Minnesota Lynx was 1-1, and the Lynx kicked things off with a victory.
In what was considered a home game for the Mercury, the Lynx beat them 90-80. Bria Hartley was the star of that game, as she had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Skylar Diggins was the next-best scorer, and she had 21 points. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 14 points, and Alanna Smith had 13.
Despite those strong performances, Napheesa Collier and her team took the 1-0 lead in the series.
After that win, these teams met over a week later, and the Mercury tied the series. They beat the Lynx 83-79, and the duo of Diggins and Taurasi led the way. Diggins had 24 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Taurasi had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Diggins shot 11 free throws in this game, and she made all of them.
Mercury and Lynx clash one more time
Once the regular season was over, these two teams met once again. Minnesota was the team that eliminated Phoenix, and after beating the Mercury, the Lynx lost to the Storm. After winning that series, Seattle defeated the Las Vegas Aces to win it all.
The Mercury and the Lynx have had several battles over the years, and the 2020 season was no exception. That year was the sixth time the Mercury met the Lynx in the playoffs, and it would be the last time until 2024. Then, the two teams met in the 2025 playoffs, and Phoenix's win led to the Mercury making the Finals for the sixth time.
Phoenix played well in its season series, and soon, more of them will be explored.
