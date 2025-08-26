Looking Back At Cappie Pondexter's 15-Assist Game With Phoenix
Alyssa Thomas made history in her last game, as she had 16 assists against the Golden State Valkyries. She tallied a triple-double that night, as she also had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Phoenix Mercury forward's 16 assists are a franchise record, and before that, she had multiple games of 15 assists this season. She had 15 dimes against the Chicago Sky, the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings.
Before Thomas, the player that had the most assists for the Mercury was Cappie Pondexter.
Pondexter played for the Mercury from 2006 to 2009. The Mercury drafted her with the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. She had great years with Phoenix, and she won two championships during that time.
The former Mercury guard was an exceptional scorer, but she could also facilitate. Her passing abilities were on display in a game back in 2009.
In a game against the Sacramento Monarchs, Pondexter finished with a double-double. She had 15 assists in that outing, and she finished with 12 points. That game was a balanced effort from the Mercury, as they had six players in double figures.
Diana Taurasi led the team with 22 points, and she had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. DeWanna Bonner had 15 points and three blocks. Kelly Mazzante had 14 points, and Tameka Johnson and Le'coe Willingham both had 13.
Back to the future
The Mercury won that game 100-81 and improved to 11-4 that year. Phoenix defeated Sacramento a few days before that as well, as they beat them 107-105.
The team's balanced effort was similar to how this year's Mercury team plays, and in this instance, Pondexter was the facilitator. Years later, Thomas would do the same.
Pondexter was an important player for the Mercury, and before the 2010 season, the Mercury traded her in a multi-team deal. They received Candice Dupree in return, and she made her own impact with the Mercury.
The deal sent Pondexter to New York, and she played with them from 2010 to 2014. After that, she spent time with the Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. Pondexter had a notable career, and it all began with her time in Phoenix. Then, with performances like her one against the Monarchs, she showed how skilled she was.
