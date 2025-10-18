How Mercury's Pondexter Made History In Her Rookie Season
The Phoenix Mercury have had some stars in their time, and Cappie Pondexter was one of them. Pondexter was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, which was a period where they were still trying to find themselves and build a contending team in the process.
Phoenix had a star in Diana Taurasi, and the addition of Pondexter helped put the team in an even better position.
In Pondexter's rookie season, she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. It was a great rookie season, and it led to her making the All-Rookie Team. She joined Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree, who played with the Mercury a few years later, Sophia Young and Monique Currie, who also spent time in Phoenix years later.
Pondexter sets the tone with rookie season
Pondexter's first year was a success, and she went on to have great years with the Mercury.
When it comes to her rookie season, it was also historic. Her points per game average is the fourth highest in league history, as the only players who averaged more in their rookie seasons are Cynthia Cooper, Augustus and A'ja Wilson.
Cooper was a rookie in the WNBA's inaugural season, and she started her career off with a bang. She averaged 22.2 points that year, and she was the league leader. Cooper also averaged 4.7 assists, four rebounds and 2.1 steals. Her strong rookie season helped the Houston Comets win the league's first championship, and the team won three more after that.
Augustus had a successful rookie season, as she averaged 21.9 points. She won the Rookie of the Year that season, which is an award that the WNBA introduced in 1998. Otherwise, Cooper would have likely won it in the league's first season.
Wilson averaged 20.7 points in her first year, and she took home Rookie of the Year. Then, Pondexter is right behind her. She did not win the prestigious rookie award, as Augustus came away with it.
Behind Pondexter is Ruthie Bolton, who averaged 19.4 points. Then, Caitlin Clark, who won Rookie of the Year in 2024 and this year's winner, Paige Bueckers, both averaged 19.2 points. After those two, Arike Ogunbowale, Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker finish up the top 10.
Pondexter was a skilled player, and as her rookie season showed, she would be a force for years to come.
