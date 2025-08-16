What Was Penny Taylor's Best Game With The Mercury?
Penny Taylor joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2004. Taylor started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, who drafted her back in 2001. She was the 11th pick of that year's draft, as she was in the same class as players like Lauren Jackson, future Mercury player Kelly Miller, Tamika Catchings and Jackie Stiles. Jackson was selected by the Seattle Storm.
The Rockers folded in 2003, and their players were a part of a dispersal draft. Phoenix had a poor 2003 season, and as a result, they received the first pick of that draft. They drafted Taylor, and a few months later, they drafted Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Taylor was a part of the Mercury's turnaround, and in her years with Phoenix, she had some impressive games.
A sign of things to come
Taylor's career high happened in Cleveland, as she had a 33-point game against the Mercury. She also had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Cleveland won that game 73-56.
Cleveland's big win over Phoenix happened on Aug. 1, 2003. It was the start of a new month, and the season was starting to wind down. The Rockers' time in the WNBA was coming to an end, the Mercury went on to draft Taylor and the rest is history.
In regards to her time in Phoenix, Taylor's best game happened in 2007. She had a 32-point game against the Storm.
This was a big game for Taylor, as she also had seven rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block. She led her team to victory, as they beat the Storm 89-79. Taylor went to battle with Jackson, who was a familiar face as she was Taylor's Olympic teammate and a part of her draft class. Jackson finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
The 2007 season was a big year for Taylor and the Mercury. They played well, and they made history in the process. The Mercury won their first championship in franchise history, and did it by beating the Detroit Shock. Phoenix won other championships down the line, and Taylor was there for all of them.
Taylor had great years with the Mercury, and it led to her jersey being retired. She will forever be tied to the team, and her journey with Phoenix all started with her former team folding. Now, she is a Mercury legend that is still talked about to this day.
