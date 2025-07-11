Mercury Records: Cappie Pondexter Is All-Time Leader in PPG
When it comes to the Phoenix Mercury's franchise records, they have some of the most legendary names in women's basketball. Diana Taurasi has several all-time records, including points, assists and games played.
Outside of Taurasi, there are a few other names like Brittney Griner and Penny Taylor that hold franchise records. This time around, the record discussed is a bit different.
The other records that were talked about were totals. For example, Taurasi had a total of 2,394 assists in her career. The record being examined now is an average. When it comes to the all-time leader in points per game, that title belongs to Cappie Pondexter.
Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. The Minnesota Lynx won the draft lottery that year and drafted Seimone Augustus.
The Mercury finished 16-18 in the 2005 season. Despite having a better record than teams like the San Antonio Stars and the Charlotte Sting, the Mercury had luck on their side and got a better draft pick.
Pondexter wasted little time getting accustomed the league, and she averaged 19.5 points. She became a member of the 2006 WNBA All-Rookie Team. The following year, she 17.2 points. The Mercury won the championship that year, and Pondexter won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The 2008 season was Pondexter's best from a points per game perspective. She averaged 21.2 points. This was her best until her 2010 season with the New York Liberty.
In her final year with the Mercury, Pondexter averaged 19.1 points. Her time with Phoenix ended on a high note, as the Mercury won their second championship. After that, she was traded to the Liberty and spent five years with them.
Pondexter's four years with Phoenix led to a points per game average of 19.2. This is the highest PPG average in Mercury history, as Taurasi averaged 18.8 in her career. Brittney Griner is third on this list, as she averaged 17.7 points in her years with Phoenix. Jennifer Gillom and DeWanna Bonner finish out the top five, as they averaged 15.3 and 14.4, respectively.
Bonner is the only active player on this list, as she recently returned to the Mercury after a stint with the Indiana Fever. If Griner ever returns, she can add to her average.
Pondexter was one of the Mercury's top players, and her name remains in their franchise records.
