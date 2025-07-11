Will Any Mercury Coach Match Sandy Brondello?
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had numerous coaches. Phoenix hired their current head Nate Tibbetts before the start of the 2024 season. Tibbetts, a coach with experience as an assistant in the NBA, has adjusted well to the role.
The Mercury finished 19-21 in their first season under him. This year, they are 14-6 and have been one of the toughest teams to stop. Tibbetts has a case for Coach of the Year, and as Phoenix goes through the season, they will add to his win total.
Overall, he has a record of 33-27. Tibbetts is the 12th coach in the franchise's history, and while he is off to a good start, he has a ways to go before catching Sandy Brondello.
Brondello coached the Mercury for 258 games. She had a record of 150-108 in her time with the team.
Brondello was hired back in November 2013. She replaced Russ Pennell, who served as their interim head coach. Before being hired by Phoenix, she spent time as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks. During her time with San Antonio, she also served as their head coach. They went 14-20 that year.
Her first season with the Mercury was a massive success, as they finished 29-5. The Mercury won a championship that year, after they beat the Chicago Sky 3-0. This was the first championship of her coaching career, as she won another 10 years later with the New York Liberty.
The Mercury dominated that season, and Brondello proved that she can lead a team to victory.
Phoenix had another good year under Brondello in 2015. They finished 20-14, and reached the Western Conference Finals with hopes of advancing. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Brondello coached the Mercury for six more seasons. Phoenix remained a playoff team during those years, and they reached the Finals in 2021. They lost to the Sky.
After that, Brondello and the Mercury decided to mutually part ways. She became the head coach of the Liberty, and she has remained there since.
Brondello made an impact in her time with the Mercury. She is the only coach to win over 100 games, even though Corey Gaines came close. He had 90 wins in that time. It will take some time for someone to catch Brondello, but Tibbetts could be on his way.
