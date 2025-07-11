Will Satou Sabally Become The League Leader In Scoring?
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's young stars. She was the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, and during her time with the Dallas Wings, she showed what she is capable of.
Sabally battled injuries in most of her years with Dallas, but in 2023, she truly blossomed. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Sabally was recognized for her season, and she won Most Improved Player.
Now, Sabally has found a new home. She wanted to leave the Wings, and the Mercury acquired her in a trade. In her time with the Mercury, she has been a force. She is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. She has played in 18 games so far.
Sabally is in the top 10 in points per game. She was in the top five, but her recent ankle injury has caused her to slip. Now, players like Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray and New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu have passed her. Both Gray and Ionescu are averaging 19.4 points.
The league leader is Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.5 points. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson is second and averages 20.7 points. Wilson is dealing with an injury herself, and there is a chance she slips down the list. Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum is third on the list, and she averages 19.9. Liberty's Breanna Stewart is fourth and averages 19.6.
The players above Sabally are known for their scoring abilties. They can score in a myriad of ways, and the Mercury's three-time All-Star fits that mold herself. Sabally can put up big numbers, and when she returns, she go on a tear.
Phoenix is on a nice run without Sabally, but they will need their star. As she recovers from her injury, players like the Mercury's other new addition Alyssa Thomas and veteran sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb are having big games in her absence. If anything, this shows how talented and deep the Mercury roster is, and when they are at their full strength, they may be a true contender.
When Sabally returns, she will have some stiff competition in the league leader race. However, she may make her way back into the top five. Sabally and the Mercury have a championship on their mind, and they will need all of the scoring they can get. She can get it done.
