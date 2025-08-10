Mercury Rewind: Cappie Pondexter Takes Over At Rutgers
Cappie Pondexter did great things in her time with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her in 2006, and she stayed with the team up to 2009. The Mercury traded her for Candice Dupree before the start of the 2010 season.
Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. The Mercury drafted her after finishing the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. Before becoming one of the Phoenix's top players, Pondexter was making waves at Rutgers.
Pondexter made an instant impact in her time with Rutgers. She had an excellent freshman year, and she averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. She played in 29 games that season.
Usually, it takes players time to get adjusted to the collegiate level. They may come off the bench in their freshman year, or they have to work their way into the system. In Pondexter's case, she wasted no time getting started and helping her team win. Pondexter had a good year, and she won Big East Rookie of the Year.
Rutgers finished the season with a record of 21-8. They reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Georgia beat them 74-64.
Pondexter's second season was also successful, as she averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals. The Scarlet Knight finished the season with a record of 21-12, and they were knocked out in the first round of the tournament. They lost to Chattanooga.
In her junior year, Pondexter averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Rutgers had another successful season, and they finished 28-7. They reached the Elite Eight, where they lost to Tennessee.
Pondexter's senior year was her best season, and she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists 1.7 steals. She won Big East Player of the Year that season. The Scarlet Knights reached the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Tennessee once again.
Overall, Pondexter averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Her years with the Scarlet Knights were stellar, and Rutgers ended up retiring her jersey.
Pondexter heads to the WNBA
After her impact in college, Pondexter moved on to the WNBA. Then, the rest was history. She won two championships with the Mercury, and she had great years elsewhere. Pondexter was a great addition to the Mercury, and it all started with her years at Rutgers.
