Flashback: Mercury Represented In 2006's All-Rookie Team
The Phoenix Mercury were still trying to find themselves in 2006. They had a poor season in 2003, as they finished that season with a record of 8-26. Their struggles led to them receiving the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. So, they found their future star.
After that, the Mercury improved, but they were still itching for a spot in the playoffs. The Mercury received the first pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft, after finishing the season with a record of 16-18. Despite teams having worse records, Phoenix won the lottery, and they had a chance to add another key player to their roster.
Phoenix selected Cappie Pondexter in that year's draft, and she made an instant impact. She was coming off of a stellar year with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, as she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in her senior year. She ended up having a successful rookie season, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
Pondexter's year led to a high honor, as she was named a member of the All-Rookie Team. The team consistent of Pondexter, Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.
Augustus won Rookie of the Year that season, as she averaged 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Dupree averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. Young had a nice all-around season as well, as she averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. Then, Currie averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Dupree and Pondexter meet again
The Mercury rookie had a great stint with them, and a few years later, another member of the All-Rookie Team came to Phoenix. The Mercury acquired Dupree, and they gave up Pondexter to get her. Pondexter ended up with the New York Liberty because of this deal.
Both Pondexter and Dupree had great careers overall, and their time in Phoenix made them Mercury legends. They also both won championships in their time with the team. Pondexter won in 2007 and 2009, and Dupree won in 2014.
With both of them making the All-Rookie Team, it was a sign of things to come. Receiving the honor showed that both players would go on to have successful careers, and they did just that.
