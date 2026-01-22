Mercury Celebrate DeWanna Bonner On A Special Day
DeWanna Bonner has had an exceptional career, and last year, she returned to the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted by the team in 2009, and she played a role in their second championship.
The Mercury beat the Indiana Fever that year, and during their playoff run, their rookie averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Bonner accomplished great things in her first stint with the Mercury, and on top of representing Phoenix in the All-Star Game, she helped the Mercury win their second championship. She was a starter by that time, and she averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year was bound to be a star, and she showed that during her college years. She attended Auburn, and in her four seasons, she averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.
During that time, she became the school's all-time leading scorer. She scored 2,162 points, and the player closest to her is Vickie Orr. Orr scored 2,035 points during her years with the team.
Two-time champion receives special honor
Bonner did great things during her college years, and a few years ago, Auburn honored her in a special way. She had her jersey retired, and she is the fifth player to do so. She joined Becky Jackson, Ruthie Bolton, Orr and Carolyn Jones.
Recently, the Mercury acknowledged her accomplishment, as they recognized DeWanna Bonner Day.
Auburn retired Bonner's jersey on Jan. 21, 2024, and it was a special moment. Bonner discussed the honor, and she called the school her home. Then, in the end, her jersey went into the rafters.
Bonner started her WNBA journey with the Mercury, and later on, she played for the Connecticut Sun. Then, she signed with the Indiana Fever before the start of the 2025 season. After playing nine games with them, she ended up with the Mercury. She played 24 games with them, and she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist.
Overall, she averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists when factoring in her Fever stats. The veteran nearly won a third championship, as the Mercury went on a deep playoff run. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner's return was special, and with posts like yesterday's, the Mercury always give her flowers.
