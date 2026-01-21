Why Phoenix's Stars Were Involved In 2015 Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2014, and it was an incredible season. They finished the year with a record of 29-5, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky to win it all.
After that, the Mercury were looking to repeat, and they finished the 2015 season with a record of 20-14. Phoenix faced the Tulsa Shock in their first playoff matchup, and they beat them 2-0. Then, the Lynx beat the Mercury and put an end to their run.
The 2015 season was a good year for Phoenix, and some of their top players were recognized.
Mercury stars get recognized
Phoenix had two players involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner received points. Griner finished fourth in the race, as she had 70 points. Bonner was sixth, as she had 29 points.
Elena Delle Donne won the award, as she had 385 points. She also had 38 first-place votes. Maya Moore finished second in the race, as she receive one first-place vote. She also had 246 points. Tina Charles, who would play for the Mercury years later, was third with 181 points.
The Mercury were involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race, as Griner took home the award. She earned 33 points, and the maximum amount a player could have was 39. The Mercury center had a significant lead in a race that featured players like Kiah Stokes, Charles, Briann January and others.
Bonner and Griner were a part of the All-WNBA Teams, as the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year made the First Team, and Griner made the second. Bonner was joined by Charles, Delle Donne, Angel McCoughtry and Moore.
Griner was a part of the All-Defensive First Team, and she was joined by Tamika Catchings, January, McCoughtry and Stokes. Bonner had a strong season defensively, and she made the Second Team. She was joined by Charles, Sancho Lyttle, Nneka Ogwumike and Tanisha Wright.
Phoenix was well-represented that year, as Bonner and Griner have excellent seasons. They were recognized for their efforts, and in Griner's case, she took home an award. It was a good year for the Mercury, and while they did not win another championship, they showed that they were still a threat.
