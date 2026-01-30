Mercury Celebrate Kathryn Westbeld
The Phoenix Mercury had several new faces in the 2025 season, as they brought in two new stars. They added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them played well in their first season in Phoenix.
Phoenix also added its share of rookies, and all of them contributed throughout the season. Each rookie had their own journey, but they came to Phoenix, played their role and they were a part of a team that reached the WNBA Finals.
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Mercury's rookies, and she had a solid season. She averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, and she played 43 games. She started in 24 of those outings, which means she played alongside Sabally and Thomas.
Westbeld helps Mercury take down the Sparks
Westbeld had some nice performances throughout the season, and she had a 15-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, as all of the starters scored at least 10 points.
Sabally was the leading scorer, and she had 24 points. Westbeld and Kitija Laksa both had 15 points, Sami Whitcomb had 11 and Monique Akoa Makani had 10.
The Mercury rookie played well, and on Thursday, the team gave her a special shoutout.
Westbeld's team wished her well on her birthday, and she is one of a few people the Mercury recognized this month. They celebrated Bridget Pettis and Cheryl Miller earlier in the month, and more recently, they highlighted Kristi Toliver.
Westbeld had quite the journey before joining the Mercury, as she went undrafted in 2018. Before that, she attended Notre Dame, and she won a championship. She helped the team beat Mississippi State in the big game, and now, she is one of three Mercury players who won championships in college. Kalani Brown and Baylor won in 2019, and Kiana Williams won 2021.
Phoenix's rookie had some solid seasons in college, and her best was in her third year. She averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Overall, she averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and two assists in her four years.
Before joining the Mercury, Westbeld was playing overseas. Then, she joined a historic team and she made an impact.
The Mercury did not have any draft picks in 2025, but somehow, they managed to find skilled players like Westbeld. The rookie made a name for herself, and her team showed her love on her big day.
