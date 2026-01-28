Mercury's Pettis And More Wear Special Numbers
The Phoenix Mercury have had many players, and some of them spent extensive time with them. There were also others who spent at least a season with the team, and they have a place in Mercury history.
In a previous article, Megan McConnell, Iziane Castro Marques and Pat Luckey were discussed, and they are the only players who have worn their respective numbers. McConnell wore No. 16, Castro Marques wore No. 18 and Luckey wore No. 28.
Mercury legend has jersey retired
There are other players who wore special numbers, and one of them had their jersey retired. Bridget Pettis was one of Phoenix's first players, and she was the first player to score a basket for them. She played well in her 1997 season, and she averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She had her career high during that season, and she did it against the Charlotte Sting.
Pettis scored 27 points, and she also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury had three other players who finished with 10 or more points. Jennifer Gillom was second, and she had 17 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Michele Timms had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two rebounds. Then, Toni Foster had 10 points, four rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block.
Pettis had some good years with the Mercury, and although she spent time with the Indiana Fever, she came back to where it all started.
There are others that fit into the category of players with unique numbers, and Tamicha Jackson was one of them. She joined the Mercury in 2003, and she averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. She wore No. 35 in her time with the Mercury, and her best game during that time was a 20-point performance against the Seattle Storm.
Jackson's career high happened the year before, and she had 21 points against the Houston Comets. She was playing for the Portland Fire at that time, but when she joined the Mercury, she helped them out at a time when they needed it most.
Outside of Pettis and Jackson, there was another player who wore a number in the 30s. Teana Miller wore No. 37 in 2007, and she played two games with the Mercury. Before her stint with them, Miller played for the Sting. She had her career high with Charlotte, and she had 15 points against the Detroit Shock.
These three players had different journeys, but because of their numbers, they all have a special place in history.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Bridget Pettis, Tamicha Jackson and others when you click right here!