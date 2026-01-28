Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Pettis And More Wear Special Numbers

The Phoenix Mercury had talents like Bridget Pettis, and when it comes to her time with the team, she had her jersey retired.

Davion Moore

The Phoenix Mercury have had many players, and some of them spent extensive time with them. There were also others who spent at least a season with the team, and they have a place in Mercury history.

Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16) during media day at Mountain America Performance Center in Phoenix on April 30, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a previous article, Megan McConnell, Iziane Castro Marques and Pat Luckey were discussed, and they are the only players who have worn their respective numbers. McConnell wore No. 16, Castro Marques wore No. 18 and Luckey wore No. 28.

Mercury legend has jersey retired

There are other players who wore special numbers, and one of them had their jersey retired. Bridget Pettis was one of Phoenix's first players, and she was the first player to score a basket for them. She played well in her 1997 season, and she averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She had her career high during that season, and she did it against the Charlotte Sting.

Mercury legend Bridget Pettis comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pettis scored 27 points, and she also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury had three other players who finished with 10 or more points. Jennifer Gillom was second, and she had 17 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Michele Timms had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two rebounds. Then, Toni Foster had 10 points, four rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block.

Pettis had some good years with the Mercury, and although she spent time with the Indiana Fever, she came back to where it all started.

Jun 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) are seen against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There are others that fit into the category of players with unique numbers, and Tamicha Jackson was one of them. She joined the Mercury in 2003, and she averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. She wore No. 35 in her time with the Mercury, and her best game during that time was a 20-point performance against the Seattle Storm.

Jackson's career high happened the year before, and she had 21 points against the Houston Comets. She was playing for the Portland Fire at that time, but when she joined the Mercury, she helped them out at a time when they needed it most.

Outside of Pettis and Jackson, there was another player who wore a number in the 30s. Teana Miller wore No. 37 in 2007, and she played two games with the Mercury. Before her stint with them, Miller played for the Sting. She had her career high with Charlotte, and she had 15 points against the Detroit Shock.

These three players had different journeys, but because of their numbers, they all have a special place in history.

