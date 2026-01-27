Mercury Center Has Impressive Performances In College
Krystal Thomas played for the Phoenix Mercury early in her career, and before entering the WNBA, she spent her college years at Duke.
Thomas had some solid years during that time, and her best season was her last. She was an excellent rebounder, as she averaged 8.3. Then, she averaged 7.6 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Overall, she averaged six points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Duke's center had some strong performances in her college years, and her best was against Providence. She had a double-double in that game, as she had 21 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four blocks and two assists.
Thomas tallies a double-double
Duke defeated Providence, and outside of Thomas, the team had two players who scored in double figures. Jasmine Thomas had 18 points, and she also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Karima Christmas had 15 points, and she also had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Her stats were nearly identical to her teammate's.
Thomas' second-best game was against UNC Greensboro, and she had another double-double. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three steals and two blocks. That was a huge win for Duke, as Thomas and her teammates beat UNC Greensboro 84-39.
The center was one of four players who scored in double figures, and Chante Black was the second-leading scorer. She had 17 points, and she had five rebounds, two steals and a block in the process.
Brittany Mitch and Joy Cheek both had 11 points, and in Mitch's case, she had seven steals, two rebounds and two steals. Cheek had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Thomas had multiple double-doubles in her college years, and when she played in the WNBA, she had some nice performances. Her best performance with the Mercury was a 15-point game against the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix's center was one of four players who scored at least 10 points, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader. She had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Thomas had sx rebounds and a block.
Samantha Prahalis played well, and she had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Then, Alexis Hornbuckle had 11 points.
Thomas had some solid games in college, and she played well in her time with the Mercury.
