Mercury Center Has Impressive Performances In College

Krystal Thomas spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, and during her college years, she tallied some double-doubles.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky center Carolyn Swords (30) and Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) battle for the ball during the second quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images
May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky center Carolyn Swords (30) and Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) battle for the ball during the second quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Krystal Thomas played for the Phoenix Mercury early in her career, and before entering the WNBA, she spent her college years at Duke.

Thomas had some solid years during that time, and her best season was her last. She was an excellent rebounder, as she averaged 8.3. Then, she averaged 7.6 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Overall, she averaged six points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) is boxed out by Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Duke's center had some strong performances in her college years, and her best was against Providence. She had a double-double in that game, as she had 21 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four blocks and two assists.

Thomas tallies a double-double

Duke defeated Providence, and outside of Thomas, the team had two players who scored in double figures. Jasmine Thomas had 18 points, and she also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Karima Christmas had 15 points, and she also had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Her stats were nearly identical to her teammate's.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde Houston (22), forward Lynetta Kizer (12), center Krystal Thomas (34) and center Brittney Griner (42) celebrate winning game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 78-77 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thomas' second-best game was against UNC Greensboro, and she had another double-double. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three steals and two blocks. That was a huge win for Duke, as Thomas and her teammates beat UNC Greensboro 84-39.

The center was one of four players who scored in double figures, and Chante Black was the second-leading scorer. She had 17 points, and she had five rebounds, two steals and a block in the process.

Brittany Mitch and Joy Cheek both had 11 points, and in Mitch's case, she had seven steals, two rebounds and two steals. Cheek had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) loses control of the ball against the Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Thomas had multiple double-doubles in her college years, and when she played in the WNBA, she had some nice performances. Her best performance with the Mercury was a 15-point game against the Washington Mystics.

Phoenix's center was one of four players who scored at least 10 points, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader. She had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Thomas had sx rebounds and a block.

Samantha Prahalis played well, and she had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Then, Alexis Hornbuckle had 11 points.

Thomas had some solid games in college, and she played well in her time with the Mercury.

