Phoenix's New Center And More Involved In 2013 Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they found themselves back in the playoffs. They missed the postseason in 2012, as they finished with a record of 7-27.
Before that, the Mercury made the playoffs the last three years. The first run led to them winning a championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2. That was the franchise's second championship, and they won after missing the playoffs in 2008.
Phoenix struggled in 2012, and after that, the Mercury received the first pick of the draft. They selected Brittney Griner, and she became one of the franchise's top players.
The center helped Phoenix turn things around, and with the way the Mercury played, they found themselves included in award races.
Mercury's star guard gets MVP nods
The Mercury had two players in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as Diana Taurasi finished sixth. She earned 69 points, and the most a player could have was 350.
DeWanna Bonner received recognition as she received a point. She was tied for 12th, and Seimone Augustus and Tina Charles both earned a point.
Candace Parker won the award, and she had 10 first-place votes. That was Parker's second MVP, as she won the award back in 2008.
Phoenix had a player in the Sportsmanship Award race, as their new center was tied for sixth. She had three points, and Crystal Langhorne and Leilani Mitchell had the same. Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings won this award, as they both had seven points.
Elena Delle Donne won Rookie of the Year, and she was the unanimous winner. However, Griner still received recognition for her rookie season, as she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by Delle Donne, Alex Bentley, Kelsey Bone and Skylar Diggins.
Griner got off to a good start, and in her second season, the Mercury won their third championship. They had a stellar season, and after beating the Chicago Sky, they added to their legacy.
Phoenix's center remained with the Mercury for years, and before the start of the 2025 season, she changed her scenery. She signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream, and the Dream had a good year. They finished the season with a record of 30-14, and they gave the Mercury trouble.
The 2013 season was a good year for Phoenix, and the next season was even better.
