Phoenix's New Center And More Involved In 2013 Award Races

The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2013 season, and their new addition helped them do so.

Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) waits to enter the game during the second half against the San Antonio Silver Stars at the AT&T center. The Silver Stars won 88-82. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) waits to enter the game during the second half against the San Antonio Silver Stars at the AT&T center. The Silver Stars won 88-82. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they found themselves back in the playoffs. They missed the postseason in 2012, as they finished with a record of 7-27.

Before that, the Mercury made the playoffs the last three years. The first run led to them winning a championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2. That was the franchise's second championship, and they won after missing the playoffs in 2008.

Brittney Grine
Apr. 20, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (right) holds her jersey with head coach Corey Gaines during a press conference at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix struggled in 2012, and after that, the Mercury received the first pick of the draft. They selected Brittney Griner, and she became one of the franchise's top players.

The center helped Phoenix turn things around, and with the way the Mercury played, they found themselves included in award races.

Mercury's star guard gets MVP nods

The Mercury had two players in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as Diana Taurasi finished sixth. She earned 69 points, and the most a player could have was 350.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner received recognition as she received a point. She was tied for 12th, and Seimone Augustus and Tina Charles both earned a point.

Candace Parker won the award, and she had 10 first-place votes. That was Parker's second MVP, as she won the award back in 2008.

Phoenix had a player in the Sportsmanship Award race, as their new center was tied for sixth. She had three points, and Crystal Langhorne and Leilani Mitchell had the same. Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings won this award, as they both had seven points.

Phoenix Mercur
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is congratulated by teammates guard DeWanna Bonner (24) , center Brittney Griner (42) and forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Elena Delle Donne won Rookie of the Year, and she was the unanimous winner. However, Griner still received recognition for her rookie season, as she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by Delle Donne, Alex Bentley, Kelsey Bone and Skylar Diggins.

Griner got off to a good start, and in her second season, the Mercury won their third championship. They had a stellar season, and after beating the Chicago Sky, they added to their legacy.

Phoenix's center remained with the Mercury for years, and before the start of the 2025 season, she changed her scenery. She signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream, and the Dream had a good year. They finished the season with a record of 30-14, and they gave the Mercury trouble.

The 2013 season was a good year for Phoenix, and the next season was even better.

