How Mercury's Mack Made Playoff History
Natasha Mack has done well in her time with the Phoenix Mercury. She hustles and she is a menace on the defensive end. The Mercury were a solid defensive team, and they were fourth as far defensive rating during the regular season.
Mack plays a role in that, as she is a skilled defender who can block shots and gives opposing teams headaches.
During the regular season, Mack accomplished something special. She had her 99th block, which put her in the top 10 in blocks when it comes to the Mercury franchise. Brittney Griner remains the franchise leader, as she had 812 blocks in her time with the team. Griner also played well the team from 2013 to 2024.
Mack has been with the Mercury for two years, and she had 47 blocks in 2024 and 52 blocks this year. She also had some blocks in the Mercury's playoff run.
Last year, Mack had a block in Phoenix's series against the Minnesota Lynx. This time, she had eight blocks as her team faced the New York Liberty, the Lynx once again and the Las Vegas Aces.
With Mack having eight blocks this season, she is on another Mercury franchise list. Mack is ninth on the postseason blocks list, as she has a total of nine in Phoenix's playoff runs.
The Mercury big is ahead of Kelly Schumacher and Sophie Cunningham, who both had eight blocks in their postseason runs with the Phoenix.
Mack looking to pass legends
Now, Mack has to pass Jennifer Gillom, who had 12 blocks in her time with the Mercury. Then, Candice Dupree is right above Gillom, as she had 13 postseason blocks. Penny Taylor is above Dupree and she had 22. So, if Mack remains with the team, she can inch closer to some of these Mercury legends.
When it comes to postseason blocks, Griner is once again the leader. She had 104 in her time with the Mercury, and she has comfortable lead, as Diana Taurasi is second with a total of 43. DeWanna Bonner is right behind Taurasi, as she is one a block away from tying Phoenix's legendary guard.
Mack's defense is something that can help them win championships in the future, and if the Mercury roster stays intact, she be a key player in their season.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like their big Natasha Mack when you click right here!