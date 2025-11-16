Mercury's Mack Locks Down Eastern Conference Team
When it comes to defense, Natasha Mack is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players. She is an exceptional defender, and she quietly fills the stat sheet.
Mack joined the Mercury in 2024, and during that season, she had 47 blocks. This year, she had 52 blocks, and she added her name to both the Mercury's regular season and postseason blocks list.
The Mercury center gives teams trouble with her defense, and when it came to blocked shots, she had her season high against the Chicago Sky.
Mack has big night against Chicago
Mack had an impressive game, as she had 12 boards. That was one of her top performances rebounding-wise, but her season high was 13. She had that number against the Minnesota Lynx.
On top of the 12 boards, she had 10 points, five blocks, three assists and two steals. It was another game where she filled the stat sheet, and she was swatting everything in sight. She showed how dangerous she is on the defensive end.
Mack's five blocks were not only her season high, but they were also her career high. Before that, her career high was four. She reached that number in 2024, and she did it in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in Phoenix's 85-81 win over Los Angeles.
Then, this year, Mack tied that number, as she had four blocks in a loss against the Atlanta Dream. That was Phoenix's second meeting with Atlanta, and the Dream beat them 95-72.
Phoenix's center also had four blocks right after topping her career high. The Mercury faced the New York Liberty, and they beat them 80-63. It was another nice performance from Mack, as she had 10 rebounds, eight points, an assist and a block to go along with her blocks.
Mack did a great job of blocking shots during the season, and she had some in the playoffs as well. The most she had in that period was two, and she did it twice. The first time Mack did it was in Game 3 of Phoenix's series against Minnesota. Then, she did it again in Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces.
Overall, Mack had a solid year, and next season, she will block more shots.
