How Charde Houston Had Her Best Game With Phoenix
Charde Houston may not have started her career with the Phoenix Mercury, but she played with them for a period, and she made an impact.
Houston started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, as they drafted her in the third round of the 2008 WNBA Draft. She had some good years with Minnesota, and in her rookie season, she averaged 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Her second season was even better, and she averaged a career-high 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
Unlike her rookie season, Houston was a starter in most of Minnesota's games in 2009. She was a starter at times in 2010, and she averaged 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Then, in 2011, she moved back to the bench in a year where the Lynx won a championship.
Houston goes to Phoenix
After winning a title, Houston headed to Phoenix. They acquired her in a trade, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. She also had her best game in her time with the Mercury that year, and she did it against the Washington Mystics.
Houston had 26 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury also had two other players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner and Samantha Prahalis both had 20.
Bonner also had eight rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. Prahalis had five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Despite the big performance from Houston and her teammates, the Mystics beat the Mercury 90-77.
Houston tied her career high in that game, as she had 26 for the first time back in 2009. Then, she did it again in 2010. The 2011 champion contributed to every team she played for, and after a solid 2013 season with the Mercury, she was traded to the Seattle Storm. However, she did not play for them, and she signed with the New York Liberty.
In her career, Houston made the playoffs twice. She made it when the Lynx won the championship, then she made it in 2013, which was the year the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Lynx. They beat the Sparks 2-1 and they lost to the Lynx, as Minnesota beat them 2-0.
Houston had a nice career, and her time with the Mercury was one of the best periods.
