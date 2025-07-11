What Are The Mercury's Championship Odds?
One of the greatest feelings in sports is winning a championship. After all of that hard work, a special team reaps the benefits of their efforts. The WNBA has had its share of elite teams, and many of them have made history.
The Phoenix Mercury are one of those teams, and they have won three championships in their history. They won their first one in 2007, won another in 2009 and won their last one in 2014.
The Mercury are eyeing their fourth title, which would put them in the same category as the Houston Comets, a team that dissolved in 2008, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm. For now, the Mercury are tied with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Detroit Shock, a team that evolved into the Dallas Wings.
This year's championship is up for grabs, and there are teams both capable and worthy of winning. The Mercury have a good chance, and when it comes to odds, they are one of the top teams.
New York is third in the league with a record of 13-6. They won their first championship last year, as they beat the Lynx 3-2. So, seeing them on top of the list does not come as a surprise.
The Lynx have the best record in the league this season, as they are 18-3. The Mercury handed them their third loss recently, but Minnesota quickly bounced back with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. It has been a challenge to stop the Lynx this season, and they may be on the verge of their fifth title.
Phoenix is second in the league with a record of 14-6. After losing back-to-back games, they are back on track and have picked up wins over the Wings and the Lynx. They have done so without Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.
Simply put, the Mercury are in a position to make a run for this year's title. They have proven to be a tough out week in and week out and should continue to make a push for the league's crown as they continue to march toward the post-season and through the all-star game as well.
The Mercury are a resilient team, and although a few teams have better odds than them, they still have what it takes to win.
