Mercury's Backcourt is Defying Odds and Getting Wins
In what has been a successful year for the Phoenix Mercury, their starting lineup has thrived. Their frontcourt consists of their new stars Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, the Mercury have rookie Kathryn Westbeld in the frontcourt as well.
With Sabally missing their last two games, their starting frontcourt has looked a little different. Natasha Mack has stepped in, and she is taking advantage of the moment. She had seven points and six rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx, and she grabbed 10 rebounds against the Dallas Wings. She did a bit of everything in that game, as she also had four points, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
The frontcourt has battle injuries, but they are navigating those obstacles. The backcourt is doing the same.
The Mercury's starting backcourt features Monique Akoa Makani and, as of late Sami Whitcomb. Akoa Makani looks comfortable in her role and has started in every game for Phoenix. She may be a rookie, but her Ligue Féminine de Basketball experience allows her to contribute and do well as a starter.
Whitcomb has been in the WNBA since 2017. She has won two championships in that time, and may be on the verge of her third. Whitcomb is turning back the clock a bit in her time with Phoenix, and despite coming off the bench most of her career, she has filled in as a starter.
Whitcomb has had some great performances this year, including her recent 36-point explosion against the Wings. She also had six rebounds and two steals. In the game against the Lynx, she had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block. Whitcomb has stepped in while the Mercury's star guard is battling injuries.
Normally, Kahleah Copper would be the starter and play alongside Akoa Makani. However, Copper missed time due to a knee injury. She returned in the Mercury's win over the Las Vegas Aces. Copper scored 33 points in the Mercury's loss to the Wings. Then, she missed the next game due to a hamstring injury. The next game was their win over the Wings and Whitcomb's big night.
The Mercury's backcourt is in a similar situation as the frontcourt, as two key players are out due to injury. However, Phoenix is playing through it. Their backcourt is taking care of business and has been a focal point in their success so far.
Please make sure you keep up with the Mercury's backcourt by following along with our Facebook page when you click here!