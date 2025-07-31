Phoenix General Managers: Ann Meyers Drysdale
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of success over the years, and a lot of that stems from the front office. When it comes to making a championship-caliber team, the decisions of a general manager help put their team in a position to win.
Cheryl Miller was the first general manager of the Mercury, and after she resigned, Seth Sulka took over the role. Sulka held the role from 2001 to 2006, and in his time, the Mercury brought in their biggest player. Phoenix drafted Diana Taurasi, who played with them for 20 years. She had numerous accolades, and her name will be forever tied to the Mercury.
Once Sulka left, the next person to become general manager was Ann Meyers Drysdale. She held the position up until 2011. She was named general manager shortly after Sulka left.
During her time in the position, the Mercury had great success. The 2007 season was a notable season for them, as they won their first championship. Meyers Drysale's first move in the role was bringing in Kelly Mazzante from the dispersal draft. Later on, she drafted Lindsey Harding with the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, but she traded her to the Minnesota Lynx for Tangela Smith in a draft-day trade.
Harding went on to have a nice career, and Smith played a role in the Mercury's first two championships.
In her first year with Phoenix, Smith averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She did well in her role, and her contributions helped Phoenix win.
The Mercury finished the 2007 season with a record of 23-11, and they beat the Detroit Shock to win it all.
In 2009, the Mercury drafted DeWanna Bonner. Bonner was the fifth pick of the draft, and she established herself right away.
As a rookie, Bonner averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. She won Sixth Woman of the Year that season, and she won it two more times after that. She won in 2010 and 2011.
The rookie won a championship, and she became an important piece for the Mercury.
Meyers Drysdale brings in Candice Dupree
Another noteworthy move from Meyers Drysdale was the addition of Candice Dupree. The Mercury traded Cappie Pondexter in a three-team trade. Dupree had good years with Phoenix and she was a big factor in their success in this period.
The Mercury had good years under Meyers Drysdale, and it was the beginning of their championship history.
Please follow us on X for more history around Mercury general managers when you click right here!