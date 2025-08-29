How Mercury's Nate Tibbetts Can Catch Cheryl Miller
Recently, Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts made history as he moved up the team's all-time wins list.
The Mercury's win over the Los Angeles Sparks was his 42nd win, which puts him ahead of Paul Westhead, who coached the team in 2006 and 2007. In Westhead's first season, Phoenix finished with a record of 18-16. Despite their solid season, the Mercury missed the playoffs.
The following year, Westhead led the Mercury to their first championship. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and in the playoffs, they beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Stars and the Detroit Shock.
Westhead left the Mercury after their championship win, and Corey Gaines took over from there. Gaines led the team to another championship in 2009.
As far as Westhead, he won 41 games with the Mercury. He coached 68 games in that period.
Mercury pick up third win over Sparks
Phoenix beat Los Angeles 92-84. Tibbetts' team won with a balanced effort, as five Mercury players scored in double figures. Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer, as she had 19 points. Kahleah Copper had 18 points in that game. Sami Whitcomb, the Mercury's sharpshooting veteran, had 17 points.
DeWanna Bonner had 14 points off the bench, and then Alyssa Thomas made history with another triple-double.
The Mercury's efforts led to a great win, and Tibbetts accomplished something special.
With Tibbetts passing Westhead, the next coach ahead of him is Cheryl Miller. Miller was the team's first coach, and she was on the sidelines from 1997 to 2000. The Mercury made the playoffs three times under Miller, and overall, she won 70 games.
Tibbetts has a long way to go before he catches Miller, but it is possible. The Mercury will likely finish the season strong, and if he remains with Phoenix, he can inch closer to Miller.
This is Tibbetts' second season with the Mercury, and in his first season, he led the team to a record of 19-21. They reached the playoffs that season, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. This season may be different, and the Mercury could be on the verge of a deep playoff run. Depending on how far they go, Tibbetts could add his name to the list of coaches who led Phoenix to a championship.
Phoenix is playing well under Tibbetts, and if all goes well, they will win another championship.
Please follow us on X to see if Nate Tibbetts catches Cheryl Miller when you click right here!