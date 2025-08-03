Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky Game Preview
On Sunday night, the Phoenix Mercury will wrap up their five-game road trip against the Chicago Sky. For a Mercury team that has lost five of six, playing against a struggling Sky team could be a great opportunity to get back in rhythm heading into their upcoming four-game homestand and keep from falling further in the WNBA standings.
The Sky have the second-worst record in the W and are the first of two games in a row where the Mercury will be heavily favored (they play the league-worst Connecticut Sun next).
The Mercury will be playing with a full squad, as zero players are listed on their injury report, per Desert Wave Media, but the Sky will be playing without All-Star Angel Reese, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists. The game will also be a reunion for Sevgi Uzun, who signed with the Sky after being waived by the Mercury.
The Sky offense
The Chicago Sky are second-to-last in the league in offensive efficiency and have the league's worst assist-to-turnover ratio. Phoenix led the league in turnovers forced for much of the season and, if their defense is able to dial back in, they could have a field day against a struggling Sky attack.
The Sky turn the ball over more than any team in the W and they coughed up 20 times last time these two teams met, when the Mercury beat the Sky 107-86 in Chicago on June 21st. For the Mercury, that game stood out as one where they had all three of their starts and dominated play.
The Sky do have some reason for optimism on the offensive end of the floor though. The Mercury have given up 202 points in their last two games, albeit against much better teams, and Kamilla Cardoso, who had an excellent first half against Phoenix last time around, has put up five straight double-doubles, averaging 14 points and 11.2 rebounds over that stretch.
The 6'7" Cardoso is much bigger than anyone in Phoenix's lineup and could command double teams if she gets going early, an area where the Mercs have been sloppy lately. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kalani Brown defend her for stretches if she's dominating.
The Chicago Defense
Chicago also has the second-worst defense in the league and are among the worst in the WNBA at defending the three-point line. The Mercury have gotten away from their three-point heavy attack a bit of late, but there will be opportunities to get hot from outside against Chicago. The Mercury hit 17 threes on 48.6% shooting from deep last time they played the Sky. If they can hit threes at anywhere near that rate again, the Sky could be in over their heads very quickly.
The Mercury have been committing some untimely turnovers as they've struggled to regain their rhythm and find chemistry with multiple players coming back from injuries, but, luckily, the Sky score fewer points off turnovers than any team in the league. This game could help Phoenix get back on track in terms of protecting the ball.
Even during this rough stretch, Phoenix should be heavily favored to win this matchup, even on the road. Hopefully, the Mercury can handle business and win this game, and use it as a springboard to have a successful homestand.