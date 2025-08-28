Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Sky
The Phoenix Mercury are going for their third win in a row, as they host the Chicago Sky tonight. The Sky have lost their last two games, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 94-84, and the Las Vegas Aces beat them 79-74.
The Mercury had a great game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they beat them 92-84. There were a lot of strong performances in that game, and Alyssa Thomas' triple-double was the most noteworthy. However, the Mercury played well as a team, and they looked like a legitimate contender.
Phoenix can keep that momentum going, as some of their key players can help them pick up another big win. When it comes to those players, the first that comes to mind is Alyssa Thomas.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Thomas had a historic game against the Sparks, as she had her seventh triple-double of the season. She broke her own record, as she had six triple-doubles back in 2023.
The Mercury star had an incredible triple-double, as on top of having 16 rebounds, she also had 15 assists and 12 points. Thomas continues to impress, and considering that the Sky is one of the teams she tallied a triple-double against this season, she could have another one this time around.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner is more comfortable in her bench role, and in the Mercury's last game, she had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Bonner gives the Mercury bench a major boost, and this next game is a chance to shine. This may be a big win for Phoenix, and the starters will do their part. Then, if Bonner has a strong game off the bench, the Mercury are in an even better position.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is playing well as of late, and in the Mercury's win over the Sparks, she finished with 18 points. Copper is back to her normal self, and she has been one of the Mercury's most consistent players.
Copper is playing against her former team, and it is always fun to see players go against their old teams. In some cases, they have big games and play a role in their team's victory. Copper is more than capable of doing that.
The Mercury are going for the sweep, and if these three players have good games, Phoenix will get it done.
