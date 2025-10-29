How The Mercury Reached The Playoffs In 2019
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times in their history, and this year was their most recent. They had a strong playoff run, as they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before running into the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. The Aces beat them, but the Mercury put up a fight.
Before their recent run, the Mercury made the playoffs multiple times in recent years. They made it every year from 2013 to 2022. Phoenix struggled in 2023, and as a result, the Mercury's playoff streak came to an end. However, they bounced back the following year as they made the postseason with a 19-21 record.
Some of their playoff runs were longer than others, but no matter what, the Mercury were a part of the postseason. Looking at their runs from 2013 on, one of their most interesting happened in 2019.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-19. While that is a few games below .500, they made the playoffs. Their time was brief, as they faced the Chicago Sky in the first round.
That round was a single-elimination game, and the Sky advanced after getting a 105-76 win over the Mercury. While Chicago beat Phoenix in a blowout, the Mercury had some good performances.
DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer, and she finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury also had two other players who scored in double figures, as Briann January had 12 points and Camille Little had 10 points off the bench. January also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Little had five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
For Chicago, Diamond DeShields was the team's leading scorer, and she had 25 points. DeShields played for the Mercury a few years later, and she averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal.
Mercury play without their star
Diana Taurasi was out for that game, as she was out due to injury. That was a challenging year for the star guard, and she only played six games. She missed the playoff game, and the Mercury lost in a blowout.
Chicago's playoff round ended after the win over Phoenix, as the Sky were knocked out by the Aces. The Mercury did not go far, but they still made the playoffs. Then, as they prepared for the following season, they made some big moves.
