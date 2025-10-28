Why Bonner's Regular Season Helped The Mercury
DeWanna Bonner returned to her old stomping grounds, as she signed with the Phoenix Mercury midway through the season. Bonner started the season with the Indiana Fever, as she signed a deal with them before the start of the season.
Before that, Bonner played for the Connecticut Sun, which the team that acquired her in a trade with Phoenix. The Mercury sent her to the Sun, and they received multiple draft picks in return. She had some great years with Connecticut, and this year, she could have played a role in Indiana's success. However, things did not go according to plan.
Bonner had a difficult time in Indiana, and after it was announced that she would not return, she was waived. The veteran ended up in Phoenix, and she finished the season with them.
The Mercury had a deep playoff run, and before the postseason started, Bonner and others helped the team prepare for that period.
Bonner shines against former team
Phoenix's veteran started September with a nice game, as she had 19 points, four rebounds and an assists against her former team. The Mercury faced the Fever that night, and they beat them 85-79.
After that, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics, and they beat Washington 75-69. Bonner had nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Phoenix faced Connecticut in the next game, and Bonner had nine points, six rebounds and two assists. The Sun pulled off a win over the Mercury, as they beat them 87-84.
Bonner's final regular season game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had two rebounds in that game, and the Sparks beat the Mercury 88-83. Then, Phoenix had another game, as they faced the Dallas Wings. However, their veteran rested as her team got ready for the playoffs.
In those last regular season games, Bonner averaged 9.3 points and four rebounds. The Mercury needed her experience in their playoff run, and at different points, she had solid showings for them.
Bonner had two double-doubles in the Mercury's final playoff games, as she had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3, and 10 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4. The Mercury veteran nearly won another championship, and come next year, she can play a role in another potential playoff run.
