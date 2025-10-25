Why Phoenix's Moves In 2020 Led To The Playoffs
The 2020 season was quite a time for the Phoenix Mercury. They went through a shortened season and played in an isolation zone due to the pandemic. It was a challenging time for everyone, and despite the obstacles, the Mercury reached the playoffs.
Before all of that, the Mercury prepared for the season, and they made some moves that would put them in contention. It was a busy offseason, and it started with a shocking move. Phoenix traded DeWanna Bonner, who is a player they drafted back in 2009, and they received draft picks. She went to the Connecticut Sun, and she played with them from 2020 to 2024.
Shortly after they traded Bonner, the Mercury picked up a new star. They acquired Skylar Diggins, who was playing for the Dallas Wings at the time. She announced that she would not be returning to Dallas, and Phoenix stepped in and traded draft picks for her, in what was a sign-and-trade deal.
After bringing in Diggins, the Mercury re-signed Brittney Griner. Griner was one of their stars, and having a trio of Diggin, Griner and Diana Taurasi sounded promising. Phoenix also brought in Bria Hartley, who played with the Mercury in 2020 and 2021. She averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in her first season with them.
Phoenix also made a move and brought in Jessica Breland and Nia Coffey. They moved Briann January and draft picks to get them. Later on, they acquired Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in a deal with the New York Liberty.
Mercury head to the playoffs
It was a while before these players shared the court, as the pandemic impacted the start of the WNBA season. Once the season started, Phoenix was off to the races. They finished the season with a record of 13-9. The Mercury made the playoffs, and they faced the Washington Mystics in the first round. They beat Washington 85-85 to move on.
Then, the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx, as they beat Phoenix 80-79. That was a difficult time for everyone, but Phoenix held on and had a good year. Their new star, Skylar Diggins, got off to a strong start. She averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds during that time, and she showed how valuable she could be to the team.
The Mercury made several moves before that season, and they ended up paying off.
