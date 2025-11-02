Mercury Take Down Another Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury had the upper hand in their series against the Atlanta Dream last year, as they beat them 3-1. The Dream were not the only Eastern Conference team the Mercury beat that year, as they took down the Chicago Sky in their season series.
Phoenix started the series with a win. They beat the Sky 85-65, and Kahleah Copper had a big game against her former team. She finished the game with 29 points, three assists and two rebounds. The Mercury also had nice performances from Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, as the Mercury big had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals. Taurasi had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had another game against the Sky shortly after, and they picked up another win. They beat Chicago 86-68 in that one, and Taurasi was the star, as she had 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. Griner had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Then, Sophie Cunningham and Monique Billings both had 13 points. Cunningham had a double-double, as she also had 10 rebounds. Billings nearly had a double-double as well, as she had eight rebounds.
Mercury go for the sweep
These two teams met one more time, and the Mercury picked up another win. They beat the Sky 93-88, and Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures. Griner was the leader this time around, as she had 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Taurasi was right behind her, and she had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Natasha Cloud had a good game, as she had 18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal. Cunningham finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix swept Chicago in 2024, and this year was the same result. The Mercury won all of their games against the Sky during the season,and in one of those games, Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
When it comes to their games against the Sky, the Mercury take care of business, and come next year, they may get another sweep in their series with Chicago.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season series during the 2024 season when you click right here!