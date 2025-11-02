Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Take Down Another Eastern Conference Team

The Phoenix Mercury won their season series against the Atlanta Dream, and they beat another Eastern Conference team that season.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had the upper hand in their series against the Atlanta Dream last year, as they beat them 3-1. The Dream were not the only Eastern Conference team the Mercury beat that year, as they took down the Chicago Sky in their season series.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix started the series with a win. They beat the Sky 85-65, and Kahleah Copper had a big game against her former team. She finished the game with 29 points, three assists and two rebounds. The Mercury also had nice performances from Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, as the Mercury big had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals. Taurasi had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots over Chicago Sky guards Chennedy Carter (7) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury had another game against the Sky shortly after, and they picked up another win. They beat Chicago 86-68 in that one, and Taurasi was the star, as she had 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. Griner had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Then, Sophie Cunningham and Monique Billings both had 13 points. Cunningham had a double-double, as she also had 10 rebounds. Billings nearly had a double-double as well, as she had eight rebounds.

Mercury go for the sweep

These two teams met one more time, and the Mercury picked up another win. They beat the Sky 93-88, and Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures. Griner was the leader this time around, as she had 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Taurasi was right behind her, and she had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Natasha Cloud had a good game, as she had 18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal. Cunningham finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Kahleah Copper (2) of the Phoenix Mercury speaks to the fans on her birthday, after a game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix swept Chicago in 2024, and this year was the same result. The Mercury won all of their games against the Sky during the season,and in one of those games, Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

When it comes to their games against the Sky, the Mercury take care of business, and come next year, they may get another sweep in their series with Chicago.

