Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Seeking First Playoff Win Since 2021

The Phoenix Mercury have clinched a playoff spot, and when the playoffs begin, the team is striving for a deep playoff run.

Davion Moore

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Chicago Sky during the second half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Chicago Sky during the second half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are officially heading to the playoffs, as they clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. Phoenix has had a good year, and as far as making the playoffs, an Atlanta Dream win or a Los Angeles Sparks loss would seal the deal.

Atlanta defeated the Dallas Wings in a blowout, and now, both the Dream and the Mercury are headed to the playoffs.

nate tibbetts
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts reacts against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The upcoming playoffs will be the Mercury's second time making it under Nate Tibbetts. They reached the postseason last year, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx beat them 2-0, and while the first game was close, the Mercury lost by 13 in the second.

Before that, the Mercury missed the playoffs, as they finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31. It was such a challenging year, that Phoenix ended up making some changes. Vanessa Nygaard was their coach after Sandy Brondello left the team, and Phoenix fired her after they started the season 2-10.

nate tibbetts
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Nate Tibbetts instructs his team during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Phoenix named Nikki Blue their interim head coach, and she finished the season with a record of 7-21.

Nygaard did help the Mercury reach the playoffs the year before, in a season where Phoenix finished 15-21. They went through that season without Brittney Griner, who missed the season due to an issue overseas.

Diana Tauras
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker, center, is hugged by Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) after the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Mercury were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in that year's playoffs, and the Aces went on to win it all.

Before that, the Mercury had a strong season. They finished the 2021 season with a record of 19-13, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They beat the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Aces to get to that point. They faced the Chicago Sky, who ended up beating them 3-1 to win their first championship.

Mercury fall to the Sky

Chicago started that series off with a win, as they beat Phoenix 91-77. However, the Mercury won the second game, as they beat the Sky 91-86. This was an overtime game, and Phoenix managed to come out on top.

This win is significant, as it was the last time the Mercury won a playoff game. This year's team can change that, and to take it a step further, the team can win the franchise's first championship since 2014. Phoenix has a strong team this season, and they have what it takes to go on a deep

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff history when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.