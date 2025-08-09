Playoffs 2021: Mercury Advance To WNBA Finals
The Phoenix Mercury have had some tough battles in the playoffs, and 2021 was no exception. They beat the New York Liberty 83-82 in a game that came down to a free throw. Brianna Turner sank a late free throw after missing her first one, and the Mercury managed to get the win.
Phoenix's playoff journey continued, as they picked up a win over the Seattle Storm. This was another close game, as they beat Seattle 85-80 in overtime. Brittney Griner was the star of that game, as she led the team with a 23-point double-double. She had 16 rebounds, and she was a force on the defensive end, as she had two steals and two blocks. Diana Taurasi was also back in action after missing time due to an ankle injury.
Taurasi was key in that game, as she scored six of her 14 points in the overtime period. She knocked down big shots to help put them over the top.
The Mercury were a step closer to the WNBA Finals, but another team stood in their way. Phoenix faced the Las Vegas Aces in the next round, and unlike the Mercury, the Aces had time to rest. Las Vegas had a bye period in the playoffs and did not have to go through the single elimination matches like Phoenix did. They achieved that by finishing with a record of 24-8 during the season. The Connecticut Sun were in a similar situation, as they finished the season with a record of 26-6 and did not play until their series against the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix's series against Las Vegas started off with the Aces getting a 96-90 win over the Mercury.
Las Vegas hosted Phoenix in that game, and they picked up a close win to start the series. Riquana Williams led the Aces with 26 points, and Kelsey Plum had 25 points off the bench. Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer in a balanced effort. She had 24 points, and she had seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block as well.
The Mercury tied the series in the next game, as they beat the Aces 117-91. Taurasi had a big night, as she led the team with 37 points. She continued to deal with an ankle injury, but she fought through it and led her team to a win. Phoenix was on fire from the beginning, and they scored 68 points in the first half.
The series was now tied 1-1, and Phoenix headed home for the next two games. They won Game 3, as they beat the Aces 87-60. Then, Las Vegas responded with a win in Game 4. The Aces won 93-76 and they headed to Las Vegas for Game 5.
With Game 5 being a win or go home situation, both teams came to play. The Mercury won 87-84, as Griner led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Las Vegas was a tough opponent, but Phoenix held on and made the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in history. Another championship was within reach, but one final opponent stood in their way.
