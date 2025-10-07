How Mercury's Mistie Bass Made Her Legacy
The Phoenix Mercury have had many players over the years, and some of them have won championships in their time with the team.
Phoenix's last championship was in 2014, and they had an incredible year, as they finished the season with a record of 29-5. That team featured Mercury stars like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, DeWanna Bonner and others. It also featured players like Tiffany Bias and Mistie Bass.
Bass was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, but they traded her to the Houston Comets shortly after.
In that time, Bass played limited minutes, and after spending three seasons with the Comets, she went to the Chicago Sky. Houston folded after the 2008 season, and as a result, Bass was a part of a dispersal draft. The Sky selected her, and she spent two years with them.
After those seasons, she went on to play for the Connecticut Sun. She had her best season in that time, as she averaged eight points, 4.5 rebounds and an assist.
In 2014, she joined the Mercury, and they went on to do what they did. Bass played three seasons with the Mercury, and her best game happened in 2015.
During that season, Bass had a 20-point game against the Tulsa Shock. She also had a double-double, as she had 12 rebounds. On top of that, she had three assists, a steal and a block.
Bass was the team's second-leading scorer, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures. Monique Currie led the way with 26 points, four rebounds and two assists. Then, Cayla George had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Noelle Quinn had 10 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Bass shines, Mercury fall
Phoenix lost that game, as Tulsa beat them 91-87. Regardless, Bass and her teammates had a good showing.
In that season, Bass averaged 4.1 points and three rebounds. Her performance against the Shock was one of her bright spots, and she took advantage of the moment. Then, she spent one more year with the Mercury in what would be her final year in the WNBA. She later had a stint in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) with the Canberra Capitals.
Bass playing for the Mercury in her last few seasons was a full-circle moment in a way, as she did not suit up for them when she was drafted. However, she came back home, won a championship, and ended things on a good note.
