Who Will Be The Mercury's Next Sweep?
The Phoenix Mercury have played well against most teams, and in some cases, they either have the lead in a season series or they are tied with their opponent. Phoenix has picked up nice wins over several teams, and as the regular season winds down, they want to go for the sweep.
Recently, Phoenix swept the Golden State Valkyries after beating them 81-72 in their final meeting. The Valkyries put up a fight in those games, but the Mercury were too much for them.
On the Hunt
Now, the Mercury are on the hunt for their next sweep, which may come sooner rather than later.
Phoenix has a 2-0 lead over the Washington Mystics, and they have a lead in their series against the Connecticut Sun, but they have a game against another Eastern Conference team, and they lead that series 3-0.
The Mercury are taking on the Chicago Sky this week, and they have controlled this series all along. Phoenix started off the series with a 94-89 win over Chicago back in May. That was a balanced game from the Mercury, as they had five players in double figures.
Satou Sabally had 20 points in that, to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. Kitija Laksa had a big game off the bench, as she had 18 points. That performance was both her season high and career high up to this point.
Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld both had 13 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points. For Thomas, this was one of the games where she had 15 assists.
After that win, the Mercury beat the Sky 107-86 in June, and they beat them 83-67 earlier this month. The third meeting between these teams was special, as Thomas tallied a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
That triple-double was the start of a run, and she became the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a row.
Will the Mercury get the sweep?
The Mercury have picked up great wins in their series against the Sky, and this next game is the perfect opportunity to end the series on a high note.
Chicago has lost their last two games, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 94-84, and the Las Vegas Aces beat them 79-74. The Mercury's chances of sweeping are great, and the Sky's losing streak will likely continue.
Please follow us on X to see who the Mercury sweep next when you click right here!