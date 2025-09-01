How Mercury Ended Week On A High Note

Last game, Alyssa Thomas reached a new milestone by recording the most triple-doubles in a single season of her career—Thomas has 7 triple-doubles in 2025, and a total of 18 overall 👏 She also made history as the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 PTS, 15 REB, and 15 AST in a single game Check out her highlights ⤵️