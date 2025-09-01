Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury Ended Week On A High Note

The Phoenix Mercury had a fantastic week, and they secure a spot in the playoffs in the process.

Davion Moore

Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) celebrates her steal with teammate Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix.
Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) celebrates her steal with teammate Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were active this week, as they faced three teams. Phoenix took on the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.

All of these teams are in different spaces, as the Sparks are trying to get back to .500 and try to make a final playoff push. The Sky are 12th in the league standings, and they have lost their last four games. They are still trying to find themselves and built around players like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with head coach Nate Tibbets and forward DeWanna Bonner (14) after scoring in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York is an established team, and they won a championship last season. Despite a few injuries and some ups and downs, the Liberty are still a dangerous team.

The Mercury encountered a bit of everything this week, but they treated each opponent the same. Phoenix is on a mission, and they want to go on a deep playoff run. They are getting ready for that by playing at a high level and getting good wins.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Phoenix started the week with a win over Los Angeles. They beat them 92-84 in a balanced effort. The Mercury had five players in double figures, and Satou Sabally led with 19 points. Alyssa Thomas had her seventh triple-double of the season, which broke her previous record of six in 2023.

Last game, Alyssa Thomas reached a new milestone by recording the most triple-doubles in a single season of her career—Thomas has 7 triple-doubles in 2025, and a total of 18 overall 👏 She also made history as the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 PTS, 15 REB, and 15 AST in a single game Check out her highlights ⤵️

Posted by WNBA on Thursday, August 28, 2025

Phoenix's bench also contributed in that game, as Sami Whitcomb had 17 points and DeWanna Bonner had 14.

Mercury defeat Sky in a close, competitive battle

After that, the Mercury defeated the Sky, as they beat them 83-79. The Sky put up a fight, but the Mercury came away with the win. Chicago even led at the end of the first quarter. The Mercury won, and Kahleah Copper led the team to victory on her birthday. She had 28 points in that game, and she knocked down four 3-pointers.

The Mercury had a tougher opponent in their last game, but they picked up another great win. They beat the Liberty 80-63, and their trio helped them get the win. Copper had 22 points, while Sabally and Thomas both had 14. Then, Natasha Mack nearly haas another double-double, and she had four blocks as well.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Allemand (20) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) reach for a rebound during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Phoenix had a perfect week, as they went 3-0 in their games. They are now on a four-game winning streak, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries the previous week. The Mercury are looking to finish the season strong, and this week was a prime example of what they can do when they are at their best.

