How Mercury Ended Week On A High Note
The Phoenix Mercury were active this week, as they faced three teams. Phoenix took on the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.
All of these teams are in different spaces, as the Sparks are trying to get back to .500 and try to make a final playoff push. The Sky are 12th in the league standings, and they have lost their last four games. They are still trying to find themselves and built around players like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
New York is an established team, and they won a championship last season. Despite a few injuries and some ups and downs, the Liberty are still a dangerous team.
The Mercury encountered a bit of everything this week, but they treated each opponent the same. Phoenix is on a mission, and they want to go on a deep playoff run. They are getting ready for that by playing at a high level and getting good wins.
Phoenix started the week with a win over Los Angeles. They beat them 92-84 in a balanced effort. The Mercury had five players in double figures, and Satou Sabally led with 19 points. Alyssa Thomas had her seventh triple-double of the season, which broke her previous record of six in 2023.
Phoenix's bench also contributed in that game, as Sami Whitcomb had 17 points and DeWanna Bonner had 14.
Mercury defeat Sky in a close, competitive battle
After that, the Mercury defeated the Sky, as they beat them 83-79. The Sky put up a fight, but the Mercury came away with the win. Chicago even led at the end of the first quarter. The Mercury won, and Kahleah Copper led the team to victory on her birthday. She had 28 points in that game, and she knocked down four 3-pointers.
The Mercury had a tougher opponent in their last game, but they picked up another great win. They beat the Liberty 80-63, and their trio helped them get the win. Copper had 22 points, while Sabally and Thomas both had 14. Then, Natasha Mack nearly haas another double-double, and she had four blocks as well.
Phoenix had a perfect week, as they went 3-0 in their games. They are now on a four-game winning streak, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries the previous week. The Mercury are looking to finish the season strong, and this week was a prime example of what they can do when they are at their best.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury do in their next few games when you click right here!