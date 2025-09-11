How Mercury's Copper Showed Out Against Her Former Team
Kahleah Copper has had a strong season, and with the playoffs approaching, she may be gearing up for a major run in the playoffs. Copper won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) back in 2021, so she knows what it takes to win a championship. She is an exceptional scorer who can knock down shots at big moments, which the Phoenix Mercury may need if things get close.
Copper is on a mission, and throughout the season, she has showed how dangerous of a scorer she is. She played well against multple teams this season, and this time around, her performances against her former team will be examined.
The Mercury swept the Chicago Sky this year, and in the first game Copper was not in action. Despite her absence, Phoenix beat Chicago 94-89. Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 20 points, and other players had strong games as well. Kitija Laksa had 18 points, Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld had 13 points each and Alyssa Thomas had 10.
Copper gets going against her former team
Copper was back in action in their second meeting with Chicago, and she finished the game with 16 points. Sami Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer with 17 points. Sabally had 15 points and Laksa, Thomas and Kalani Brown all had 11 points. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sky 107-86.
In the third game, the Mercury beat the Sky 83-67. Copper led the team with 25 points, Whitcomb had 11 and Thomas had 10. That was one of the games Thomas had a triple-double, as she had 10 rebounds and 10 assists as well.
Then, in the final meeting between these teams, Copper had 28 points. Thomas had 15 points and Natasha Mack had 10.
In this series, Copper averaged 23.0 points, three rebounds and two assists. She did well against her former team, and her performances served as a reminder of how skilled she is on the offensive end.
Copper battled a few injuries during the season, but once she got on the court, it was business as usual. She was scoring for the Mercury, and often times, the Mercury had other players in double figures with her. Copper was an important factor in this series, and the same can be said when the Mercury start their playoff journey.
