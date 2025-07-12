Is Phoenix One Of The League's Best Defensive Teams?
There is an old saying that states defense wins championships. There is some truth to that statement, as winning a championship may require slowing down the opposing team. For example, if an opponent gets hot in the final game of the series, teams will lock in on the defensive end, get some stops and hopefully fight their way back into the game.
There are some excellent teams in the WNBA, and some of them are known for their defense. The Minnesota Lynx are a strong offensive team, and on the defensive end, they give teams trouble.
The Mercury are entering that conversation as well, as their offense can put up big numbers. They are in the top three when it comes to points, and they average 84.6 points.
When it comes to defense, the Mercury are near the top of the list. Phoenix has a defensive rating of 98.4. They are fourth in this category, with teams like the Lynx, the Golden State Valkyries and the New York Liberty are ahead of them. Minnesota has a defensive rating of 94.7
The Mercury are tied for first when it comes to steals. They average 8.8 steals, and the New York Liberty are right along with them. Then, when it comes to blocks, the Mercury are ninth the league. Teams like the Lynx, the Las Vegas Aces, the Liberty and the Seattle Storm are ahead of them. Phoenix averages 3.8 blocks.
The Mercury also stand out in other categories such as opponent points in the paint, opponent points off turnover and defensive rebounds. They are second in the points in the paint category at 31.7, third in the points off turnover one and they are 10th in defensive rebounds at 25.0.
As far as players, Alyssa Thomas is the leader in steals. She averages 1.6. Outside of Thomas, Phoenix has eight players that average at least one steal. Natasha Mack is their leader in blocks, as she averages 1.2.
Phoenix has had a great season overall, and they are doing it on both ends of the floor. When a team excels offensively and defensively, they put themselves in a position to succeed. The Mercury have plenty of games left to prove they are worthy of a title, and in those games, their defense could be the deciding factor.
