Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Game Preview
On Thursday night, the 23-14 Phoenix Mercury will be taking on the 9-28 Chicago Sky. Phoenix has a chance to pull even with the Atlanta Dream for third place in the WNBA standings with a win (though Atlanta owns the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series), while Chicago is just half a game better than the Dallas Wings, owners of the league's worst record.
But, while the teams are heading in opposite directions, the Phoenix may not just coast to an easy win. Chicago has been more competitive lately, with a recent road upset over the defending champion New York Liberty, as well as single-digit losses to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces.
Chicago also now has a healthy Angel Reese, comfortably the best rebounder in the entire league. She was out with an injury the last they took on the Mercury and her absence was felt. Chicago put up just 67 points back on August 3rd without Reese, their leader in points, rebounds, and assists per game. It will be a very different game now that she's back.
I've profiled the Chicago Sky for their last matchup, so here I'll be focusing on the keys to the game for the Mercury, who are 3-0 against Chicago this season so far.
Clean the glass
The Sky are built around two massive bigs, which used to be a staple of WNBA basketball, but is now becoming more of a rarity as teams have adapted more NBA-style spacing concepts. Kamilla Cardoso is bigger than any player in the Phoenix rotation (her only equal in terms of size is Kalani Brown, who has not been playing recently) and Reese is, simply put, the best rebounder in the game. She averages a full 2.3 boards per game more than A'ja Wilson in second place, and one more offensive board per game than any other player.
It's no surprise, then, that the Sky are second in the league in offensive boards per game, and that's with Reese missing significant time due to injury. To avoid an upset, the Mercury have to lock down the defensive glass. They have one of the best defensive rebounders in the game in Alyssa Thomas and plenty of size on the wing thanks to Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, but they give up a lot of size at the center position. Natasha Mack and and Kathryn Westbeld will have to box out aggressively to keep them at bay.
Force turnovers
Part of the reason Reese is the team leader in assists is that she's gone a long way toward developing as a playmaker. Another part of it is that the Sky have some of the weakest guard play in the league. They've turned the ball over more than any other squad and Phoenix could have a field day in transition against a Sky team that frequently coughs up the rock.
Let it fly
The Sky can be undisciplined on defense and they give up the second-most made threes in the league at the second-highest percentage. If the Mercury are able to get out on the break, no player in the league is better at setting up threes than Thomas. Phoenix's shooters could get plenty of clean looks at the rim.
Protect the ball
The Mercury have had some issues with turnovers since the All-Star break, and this game could be a good chance to iron out that issue. The Sky force the fewest turnovers in the league and Phoenix's perimeter players should face less pressure against them than they do against elite opponents. If the Mercury have a positive turnover differential, they should win this.
While the return of the Sky's most talented player could make this game tougher than the last time they met, Phoenix should be able to win this one, especially with home court advantage.
