College Star Makes History, Passes Past Mercury Players
The Big 12 has had some talented players, and one of the biggest names played for the Phoenix Mercury. Brittney Griner attended Baylor, and after dominating at the collegiate level, she came to Phoenix.
Griner averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 blocks and 1.6 assists in her four years. She had some strong seasons, and in her third year, she helped her team win a championship.
The championship-winning center scored 3,283 points during those years, and she is her school's all-time leading scorer. Then, players like Odyssey Sims, Sophia Young and Kalani Brown are behind her.
In what has been an exciting season in women's college basketball, there are some talented players accomplishing great things. One of the names that sticks out is Audi Crooks, and she is leading Iowa State in what has been a strong season.
Crooks and her team went on a losing streak recently, as they lost five games in a row. However, they have turned things around, and Crooks made history in the process.
The Iowa State star reached the 2,000 point mark, and she did it in 89 games. Courtney Paris, who played for Oklahoma, did it in 94 games. She also spent time in the WNBA, and she won a championship. She won one with the Seattle Storm.
Mercury draft an elite center
Griner, who helped the Mercury win a championship in 2014, reached 2,000 points in 95 games. The center became the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and she became one of Phoenix's top players. She played for the Mercury for most of her career, but she joined a new team before the start of the 2025 season. She signed with the Atlanta Dream, and she averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
After Griner, there is another player with Mercury ties who reached 2,000 points in the Big 12. Andrea Riley achieved that feat in 101 games. Riley started her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, and a few years later, she played some games with the Mercury. She averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists during that time.
Crooks is in great company, and she will continue to add to her total. Griner did amazing things in college, and it led to a successful WNBA career. The Big 12 has had some stars, and players like Crooks are carrying on the legacy.
