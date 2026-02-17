Phoenix Comes Up Short Against An Important Rival
The 2018 season was one of the Phoenix Mercury's best, and during that time, they beat some of the WNBA's top teams. They struggled against the two teams that made that year's WNBA Finals, but other than that, the Mercury were stacking wins.
Overall, the Mercury played well, but in some instances, their opponents secured wins. They lost some of their season series against Western Conference rivals, and one of those teams has an extensive history with Phoenix.
The Los Angeles Sparks made their debut in 1997, which was the same year the Mercury entered the league. The Mercury and the Sparks are two of the WNBA's original teams, and they have had many battles since then.
Los Angeles was one of the league's top teams in 2018, as the Sparks finished the season with a record of 19-15. They were third in the West, and they became the sixth seed of that year's postseason. They had some competitive games against the Mercury, and in the end, they were victorious in their series against Phoenix.
Phoenix started the series with a loss, as Los Angeles picked up an 80-72 win. Sancho Lyttle was the star for the Mercury, and she had 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. She was a starter, and there were three other starters who scored at least 10 points.
Brittney Griner had 17 points in that game, Diana Taurasi had 11 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10. Chelsea Gray, who now plays for the Las Vegas Aces, was the Sparks' leading scorer with 23 points.
Los Angeles won the second game, as the Sparks beat the Mercury 78-75. Griner was Phoenix's top scorer, and she had 22 points. Bonner was the second-leading scorer, and she had 20 points. Taurasi was the third player to score in double figures, and she had 11.
Mercury avoid the sweep
The Sparks had a 2-0 lead over the Mercury, but Phoenix won the final game. The Mercury were home for that game, and they beat the Sparks 86-78.
Bonner had a big game, and she finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Griner and Taurasi had notable games, as they both had 20 points.
The Mercury had a good year, and while the Sparks won the series, Bonner and her teammates did not go down without a fight.
