Why Phoenix Will Win The Commissioner's Cup In The Future
The WNBA's Commissioner's Cup was established in 2021, and the first team to win it was the Seattle Storm. They beat the Connecticut Sun 79-57 to become the first champion. Since then, the Commissioner's Cup has continued and the Las Vegas Aces, the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever has won.
The Phoenix Mercury have not won it, nor have they made the championship game. They have had some decent performances in the Commissioner's Cup festivities, but they have not come close to making the big game.
In 2021, the Mercury finished 5-5 in their games. They were fourth in the West, and the Storm were first, as they finished that period 8-2. So, they were the team that came out of that conference and faced the 9-1 Sun.
After that, the Mercury regressed, and they were 3-7 in cup games. The Los Angeles Sparks had the same record, but the Mercury had a point differential of -43. Los Angeles had a differential of -96. The Aces were the top team in the West, and they faced the Sky, who were also 9-1.
The 2023 season was a difficult time for the Mercury in general, and when it came to the Commissioner's Cup, they finished that period with a record of 1-9. Their performance in that time was a glimpse of how the season would be, and by the end of the year, the Mercury had a record of 9-31. As far as that year's cup, the 7-3 Liberty beat the 9-1 Aces.
In 2024, the Mercury were 3-2 and they were third in the West. The Lynx were the top team in the conference and in a matchup with the Liberty, they beat them 94-89.
What's next for the Mercury?
This year, Phoenix played well, and finished with a record of 4-2. The only teams in the West that played better than them were the Lynx and the Storm. Minnesota was 5-1 and Seattle was also 4-2, but point differential came into play. The Storm had a point differential of 48, and the Mercury's was -2. The Lynx made it to the championship game, but they lost to the Fever in a blowout.
The Mercury area talented team,and come next year, they can win their first Commissioner's Cup.
