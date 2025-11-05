Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix Will Win The Commissioner's Cup In The Future

The Phoenix Mercury have had ups and downs when it comes to the Commissioner's Cup, but come next year, they may win their first.

Davion Moore

Jun 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The WNBA's Commissioner's Cup was established in 2021, and the first team to win it was the Seattle Storm. They beat the Connecticut Sun 79-57 to become the first champion. Since then, the Commissioner's Cup has continued and the Las Vegas Aces, the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever has won.

The Phoenix Mercury have not won it, nor have they made the championship game. They have had some decent performances in the Commissioner's Cup festivities, but they have not come close to making the big game.

Diana Tauras
Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Azur Stevens (30) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2021, the Mercury finished 5-5 in their games. They were fourth in the West, and the Storm were first, as they finished that period 8-2. So, they were the team that came out of that conference and faced the 9-1 Sun.

After that, the Mercury regressed, and they were 3-7 in cup games. The Los Angeles Sparks had the same record, but the Mercury had a point differential of -43. Los Angeles had a differential of -96. The Aces were the top team in the West, and they faced the Sky, who were also 9-1.

Diana Tauras
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in bounds the ball against the Indiana Fever during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 2023 season was a difficult time for the Mercury in general, and when it came to the Commissioner's Cup, they finished that period with a record of 1-9. Their performance in that time was a glimpse of how the season would be, and by the end of the year, the Mercury had a record of 9-31. As far as that year's cup, the 7-3 Liberty beat the 9-1 Aces.

In 2024, the Mercury were 3-2 and they were third in the West. The Lynx were the top team in the conference and in a matchup with the Liberty, they beat them 94-89.

What's next for the Mercury?

This year, Phoenix played well, and finished with a record of 4-2. The only teams in the West that played better than them were the Lynx and the Storm. Minnesota was 5-1 and Seattle was also 4-2, but point differential came into play. The Storm had a point differential of 48, and the Mercury's was -2. The Lynx made it to the championship game, but they lost to the Fever in a blowout.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is introduced before the WNBA Finals Game 3 against Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury area talented team,and come next year, they can win their first Commissioner's Cup.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they have played in the Commissioner's Cup when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.