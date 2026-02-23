Phoenix Competes, Loses To East Team In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1 in the 2018 season series, and when these teams met in the playoffs, Phoenix won again.
The Mercury's season series against the Chicago Sky was a different story, as the Sky beat them 2-1.
Phoenix started that series with a win, as Brittney Griner helped her team get a victory on their home floor. She had 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. All of the starters scored in double figures in that game, as Diana Taurasi had 18 points, DeWanna Bonner had 13 points, Sancho Lyttle had 12 and Briann January had 11.
Chicago responded with a win in the second game, and it was a road game for Phoenix. Griner was the leader once again, and she had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four blocks in that outing.
That game was another instance where all of the Mercury starters scored in double figures. Taurasi had 18 points, Bonner had 16, Lyttle had 11 and January had 10. Allie Quigley, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm but made her WNBA debut with the Mercury, was Chicago's leading scorer. She had 20 points, three assists, a steal and a block.
After that, the Mercury came back home. They had a chance to win the series, but the Sky beat them 101-87.
Sky get a win over short-handed Mercury
Bonner had a big game, as she led the team with 30 points. She also had 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. January had 20 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Griner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 12 points. Taurasi was out for that game, as she was suspended due to technical fouls.
The Mercury came up short in that series, but some of their stars had big performances. The Sky came to play, and by the end of the season, they had a record of 13-21. They missed the playoffs, but they managed to get wins over teams like the Mercury. Chicago also had a new addition in Diamond DeShields, and she would play for the Mercury a few years later.
Phoenix lost the series, but throughout the season, the team picked up its share of wins.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2018 series against the Sky when you click right here!