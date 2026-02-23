Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix Competes, Loses To East Team In 2018

The Phoenix Mercury picked up wins over Eastern Conference teams, but one of those teams picked up a season series win.

Davion Moore

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1 in the 2018 season series, and when these teams met in the playoffs, Phoenix won again.

The Mercury's season series against the Chicago Sky was a different story, as the Sky beat them 2-1.

WNB
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Before the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Phoenix started that series with a win, as Brittney Griner helped her team get a victory on their home floor. She had 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. All of the starters scored in double figures in that game, as Diana Taurasi had 18 points, DeWanna Bonner had 13 points, Sancho Lyttle had 12 and Briann January had 11.

Chicago responded with a win in the second game, and it was a road game for Phoenix. Griner was the leader once again, and she had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four blocks in that outing.

Brittney Griner and Diana Tauras
May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) run up court against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

That game was another instance where all of the Mercury starters scored in double figures. Taurasi had 18 points, Bonner had 16, Lyttle had 11 and January had 10. Allie Quigley, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm but made her WNBA debut with the Mercury, was Chicago's leading scorer. She had 20 points, three assists, a steal and a block.

After that, the Mercury came back home. They had a chance to win the series, but the Sky beat them 101-87.

DeWanna Bonne
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a basket against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sky get a win over short-handed Mercury

Bonner had a big game, as she led the team with 30 points. She also had 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. January had 20 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Griner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 12 points. Taurasi was out for that game, as she was suspended due to technical fouls.

The Mercury came up short in that series, but some of their stars had big performances. The Sky came to play, and by the end of the season, they had a record of 13-21. They missed the playoffs, but they managed to get wins over teams like the Mercury. Chicago also had a new addition in Diamond DeShields, and she would play for the Mercury a few years later.

Phoenix lost the series, but throughout the season, the team picked up its share of wins.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2018 series against the Sky when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.