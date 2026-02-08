Why DeWanna Bonner Flourished In 2012
DeWanna Bonner joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and that was a big year for the team. They won their second championship, and their star, Diana Taurasi, led the way. Taurasi won Most Valuable Player for her performances during the regular season. Then, she won the Finals MVP during Phoenix's impressive postseason run.
Bonner had a nice season as well, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year to go along with her championship. After that win, the award-winning reserve continued to contribute. She won the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2010 and 2011, and after that, her role started to change.
Bonner has career year
The Mercury reserve became a starter in 2012, and she had a spectacular season. She averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Her best game was a 38-point performance against the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Phoenix lost that game, but Bonner's performance was outstanding. She could not be stopped, and while her scoring stood out, she contributed in other areas. She had eight rebounds, and she also had two steals and an assist.
The Mercury had another player who scored in double figures, as Charde Houston had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Bonner and Houston tried to lead their team to victory, but the Silver Stars beat the Mercury by one.
By the end of the season, the Mercury had a record of 7-27, and they missed the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs three years in a row, and the first time resulted in a championship. That was Bonner's first season, and the year before that, Phoenix missed the postseason.
While the 2012 season was a setback, Bonner's efforts were a good sign. She adapted to the new role, and she remained a starter for Phoenix until her departure. She joined the Connecticut Sun before the start of the 2020 season, and she became one of the team's stars.
Years went by, and Bonner was adding accolades to her resume. She did it with the Sun, and before the start of the 2025 season, she signed with the Indiana Fever. That situation did not work out, and she returned to the Mercury after that.
Bonner has a special place in Mercury history, and her 2012 season was noteworthy.
