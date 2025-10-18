How The Mercury Beat The Sun On The Road
The Phoenix Mercury picked up some nice wins during the season, and when it comes to season series, they beat their share of teams.
They took down Western Conference rivals like the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks, and they also beat Eastern Conference teams in that time.
Phoenix won the season series against the Connecticut Sun, as they beat them 2-1. Connecticut beat them in that last game, as they picked up an 87-84 win over Phoenix. The Sun contributed to the Mercury's losing streak towards the end of the season, but at that time, Phoenix was resting and preparing for the playoffs.
The Mercury did not get a sweep over the Sun, but they still picked up some nice wins and won the series. It all began with an 83-75 win over Connecticut.
Mercury beat the Sun in Thomas' return
Connecticut hosted Phoenix in that game, and it was Alyssa Thomas' first game in her old stomping grounds. She played with the Sun from 2014 to 2024 after they acquired her in a trade with the New York Liberty. Thomas was one of five Mercury players who scored in double figures, and she had 14 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.
That game was one of many times where Thomas came close to having a triple-double. Lexi Held also had 14 points in that game, and she had two rebounds and a steal in the process.
Kahleah Copper had 13 points in that game, and she also had two assists, a rebound and a steal. Satou Sabally had an impressive double-double, as she had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The "Unicorn" also had an assist, a steal and a block. Then, Kitija Laksa had 11 points.
The win over Connecticut was a balanced effort, and it showed how strong the Mercury are when they play as a team. They did not have a player who scored 20 or more in this game, but it did not matter. They played together, moved the ball and came away with their first win against the Sun. It helped them build a lead in the season series, and if they would have won the third game, it would have been a sweep.
Phoenix picked up nice wins over teams, and this game is one of many examples.
