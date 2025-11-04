How Kahleah Copper And The Mercury Beat A West Rival
In 2024, the Phoenix Mercury had a good year. They beat their share of teams, and they finished the season with a record of 19-21.
While the Mercury played well against most teams, the Connecticut Sun were an exception. The Sun swept the Mercury, and their wins over Phoenix were by significant margins. For example, they beat the Mercury 70-47 in the first game, and Phoenix did not have a player who scored in double digits.
The Mercury beat a few Eastern Conference teams, and when it comes to the West, they beat some teams as well.
One of those teams was the Dallas Wings, and the Mercury beat them 3-1.
Dallas started the series with a road win. They beat the Mercury 107-92 in a game where Phoenix's new star had a big performance. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she had 32 points. She also had two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Diana Taurasi had a good game, as she had 28 points, five rebounds and two assists. Sophie Cunningham had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The next meeting between these two teams was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Mercury beat the Wings 97-90. Phoenix's trio was at their best in that game, as Copper had 29 points, three rebounds and an assist. Brittney Griner had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Taurasi had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
Phoenix won the next game, and Copper had another huge performance. The Mercury guard had 34 points, a rebound and an assist. This game was a balanced effort from Phoenix, and Copper was one of five players who scored in double figures.
Griner had 24 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Taurasi had 16 points, Rebecca Allen had 14 points and Natasha Cloud had 11.
The Mercury and the Wings met one last time, and Phoenix won that game. They beat the Wings 100-84. Copper was the leading scorer once again, and she had 32 points, five rebounds and four assists. Griner was their second-leading scorer with 23. Then, Cloud had 14 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 12.
Mercury take the series
Overall, Phoenix had a great series, and this was one of the series where Copper shined the most. The Mercury lost the first game, but once they got going, they took control of this series. This was just one of their season series against Western Conference teams, and the others will be explored soon.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season series against teams like the Dallas Wings and other teams when you click right here!