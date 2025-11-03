Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Heated History With Eastern Rival

The Phoenix Mercury played well against Eastern Conference teams in 2024, but there was one team who was an exception.

Aug 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives past Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury played well against Eastern Conference teams in 2024, as they won their series against the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky. They beat the Dream 3-1, and they swept the Sky, as their trio led the way.

Those two series went well for the Mercury, but their series against the Connecticut Sun was a different story. Unlike their matchups with the Dream and the Sky, the Mercury were not victorious against the Sun. It was a difficult series for Phoenix, and it began on a bad note.

In their first meeting with the Sun, the Mercury suffered a big loss. Connecticut beat them 70-47, and two of Phoenix's key players from this year helped them win. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas were playing for the Sun at that time, and both of them had nice performances.

Bonner was the team's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 19 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Brionna Jones was the team's second-leading scorer and she had 16. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As far as the Mercury, they did not have a player who scored 10 or more points. Natasha Cloud was the closest, as she had nine points, as well as four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

The Mercury hosted the Sun in the next game, and Connecticut came away with another win. They beat Phoenix 83-72. The Mercury played better this time around, as Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner both had 21 points. Copper also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Griner had two rebounds and two assists.

Cloud had another nice game, as she had 18 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals.

The Sun won the third game of the season series, as the beat the Mercury 96-69. Copper was the leading scorer, and she had 17 points. Griner had 16 points and Cloud continued to play well, as she had 10 points.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; the Phoenix Mercury bench reacts after a three point basket by guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

In the final meeting between these teams, the Sun beat them 88-69. Griner was the star of that game, and she had 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Cloud had 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The Sun go undefeated against the Mercury

Connecticut swept Phoenix, but this year, the Mercury got revenge. They beat them 2-1, as both teams looked competely different from the 2024 season. Regardless, the Mercury won, and the Sun avoided the sweep with a close win.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after her three point basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Mercury played well against the East in 2024, but their games against the Sun were an exception.

