Mercury's Copper And Other Veterans Ready To Lead Team USA
Over the years, some of the Phoenix Mercury's best players have suited up for Team USA. Whether it was Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter or Brittney Griner, all of them represented the country and helped them win gold.
Kahleah Copper, one of the Mercury's new stars, has been involved, and she helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 Olympics. She was also a part of the 2022 World Cup team, and that group won gold as well.
Copper and more gear up for action
Copper will be back in action soon, as Team USA will play in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament. The Mercury star is a part of a talented group, as players like Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and others are involved.
Chelsea Gray is on the team, and she won gold medals in 2020, 2022 and 2024. She also plays for Rose BC in Unrivaled, which makes her the teammate of the Mercury's star. They won a championship together in the league's first season, and after that, they competed for a championship in the WNBA.
Team USA has a special group, and Copper and her teammates will be in action on March 11, as they take on Senegal. Once that game is over, the team will face Puerto Rico. Then the squad will have three more games, and those matchups are against Italy, New Zealand and Spain.
The team will be busy, but it is a good chance to get acclimated with each other and pick up wins in the process. The young stars like Bueckers and Clark will gain valuable experience, and the veterans like Copper and Gray can show them the way. The veterans know what it takes to win, and they will do what is needed to help the team get victories.
Copper will be a key player, and when she gets going on the offensive end, she is hard to stop. Her skills will come in handy, and it makes the group even more dangerous.
This team will be coached by Kara Lawson, who recently became ACC Coach of the Year, and her staff includes Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts. This team has what it takes to win, and once it steps on the court, Copper and the others will shine.
