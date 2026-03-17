Mercury's Copper Shines In College, Puts Teams On Notice
Kahleah Copper is one of the WNBA's best scorers, and she can get going at any moment. She started her WNBA journey with the Washington Mystics, as they drafted her with the seventh pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft.
The high-scoring guard was in the same draft class as Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams. Williams was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, and they selected her right behind Copper.
All of these players have had successful WNBA careers, and they also had success during their college years.
Copper attended Rutgers, and in her first season, she averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Rutgers faced South Florida in the Big East Tournament, and it resulted in a loss. South Florida beat Rutgers 42-39, and while Copper did not score, she had three rebounds.
Copper has big sophomore season
The following season, her stats improved, and she averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. Rutgers won its first game of the tournament, as Copper and her teammates beat SMU 68-49. Copper had 22 points, eight rebounds and a steal in that outing, and she was one of four players who scored 10 or more points.
Tyler Scaife finished with 18 points, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Rachel Hollivay both had 10. Rutgers lost the next game, as UConn picked up a blowout win. Copper finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds, and she was one of three players who scored in double figures.
After that, Rutgers played in the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), and Copper continued to shine. In the first game, she had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Rutgers beat Delaware by four points, and their guard helped put them over the top.
Copper kept that momentum going, as she had a double-double in Rutgers' win over Harvard. She finished the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds. She and her teammates were on a roll, and they picked up an impressive win over Seton Hall in the next one. They won in double overtime, and Copper had 27 points, seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.
The win over Seton Hall was her best performance, and she still played well after that. Rutgers defeated Bowling Green, South Florida and UTEP after that, and Copper made an impact in all of those games.
Phoenix's star had a successful second season, and as time went on, she became even better.
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