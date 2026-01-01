Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Copper Looking To Win Another Championship

The Unrivaled season will start soon, and Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper will be in action.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (left) against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (left) against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Unrivaled season is inching closer, and players like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and more will be in action. There will also be some new faces, as Paige Bueckers will make her debut.

The league's first season went well, and Rose BC won it all. That team consisted of Chelsea Gray, Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens and Lexie Hull. This year's team will look a bit different, as Reese will not be playing. Then, Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton will be playing for them.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball up court against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Copper had a strong season, and she was right outside of the top 10 in scoring. She averaged 16.6 points, and she also averaged 6.6 rebounds. Brittney Griner was right ahead of her scoring-wise, as she averaged 16.7.

Phoenix's guard played well for her Unrivaled team, and when it came to totals, she held her own. Copper scored a total of 116 points. When it comes to rebounds, she had a total of 46. She had 39 defensive rebounds, and she had seven.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after a basket against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury star had five steals during the season, and she also had four assists and a block. She had some nice performances during the season, and she started that period with a 24-point game. She also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist. That was her season high in points, and she continued to play well.

Copper's last game was against Mist BC, and it was a victory. She had 21 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in Rose BC's 71-63 win.

Copper's team wins a championship

Rose BC faced Vinyl BC in the championship game, and while Copper was not in action for that game, her team got the win. Her team picked up a 62-54 win, and Sykes led the way. She had 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rose BC made history, and they won the league's first championship.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, teams will look to dethrone Copper's team, and with players like Bueckers coming in, Unrivaled will be bigger and better. Phoenix's star had a nice season, and she may have an even better year. She will represent her team, and Alyssa Thomas will be doing the same.

Both players had strong seasons with the Mercury, and they will likely keep that momentum going.

