Mercury's Thomas Makes Sixth All-Star Appearance
Alyssa Thomas is one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars, and she had big season. She was a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate, and she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Thomas also became an All-Star for the sixth time, and this was the first time she did it as a Mercury player. The skilled forward played for the Connecticut Sun before that, and she became an All-Star for the first time in 2017.
The 2017 season was a good year for Thomas and the Sun, as they finished with a record of 21-13. They faced the Mercury in the playoffs, and Phoenix picked up an 88-83 win.
Phoenix's new star averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals that season, and when it comes to the All-Star Game, she was a reserve. However, she became a starter later on, as she filled in for Elena Delle Donne.
In her first All-Star Game, Thomas had four points, an assist and a rebound. Her team lost the game, as Team West beat Team East 130-121.
Thomas' next All-Star appearance was in 2019, and she was a part of Team Delle Donne. In what was a close game, Team Wilson, which was led by A'ja Wilson, beat Team Delle Donne 129-126. Thomas had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
After that, the next time Thomas was an All-Star was in 2022. She was a part of Team Stewart, which was led by Breanna Stewart. Thomas had eight rebounds in that game, and she also had four points and two assists. Her team lost as Team Wilson picked up a victory like that did in her previous All-Star appearance.
Phoenix's forward continued to make the All-Star Game, and in 2023, she was a part of Team Wilson. Her team lost that game, as Team Stewart picked up a 143-127 win. She had two points, a rebound and an assist.
When it comes to this year's game, Thomas was a reserve for Team Collier, and she helped her team get a win. They beat Team Clark 151-131, and the Mercury star had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
In Thomas' six appearances, she has averaged 4.7 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists. She has been a reserve in most of those games, and eventually, she may be a starter once again. Thomas is a talented player, and she will continue to to shine every time she steps on the court.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her All-Star appearances when you click right here!